Thomas Carter
CARTER, Thomas "TC" Mr. Thomas "TC" Carter, age 80 a beloved resident of Cobb County, passed on September 2, 2020. A private burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetery. He was an active member of the Cobb County Civic and Political Community. Thomas retired from IBM Corporation after many years of service. He leaves his wife, Candace; daughters, Yolanda (Clayton) Miles and Paige Medley; sons, Armando and Anthony Carter; brother, Trezvan, Jr. (Kathryne) Carter of Memphis. He was a beloved grandfather to seven girls and two boys and a dear uncle to many. COVID-19 Guidelines will be enforced. Condolences may be expressed at: www.mackeppingerfuneralhome.com Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Service, Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 9, 2020.
Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Service
210 North Bartow Street
Cartersville, GA 30120
