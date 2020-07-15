1/
Thomas Cox Jr.
COX, Jr., Thomas Woodrow Thomas Woodrow Cox, Jr., age 77, of Buford, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Gwinnett, GA. Tom was born in Greenville, SC to Thomas W. Cox and Artie L. Stokes on February 28, 1943. He served honorably for 20 years in the United States Air Force, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree from Troy State University and then worked in the civilian sector as a computer programmer for another 15 years before retiring. He was an avid audiophile, golfer, bowler, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and college football. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Artie, his two brothers, Allen and Bobby, and his beloved wife, Iris Marie. Tom is survived by his sister, Judy Crooks, son, Woody Cox, daughters, Pat Ross and Pam Hay, and grandchildren, Amanda (Cox) Crowe, Kayleigh Hay, Jacob Ross, Timothy Cox, Jordyn Ross, Hunter Ross, Alex Hay, and Jessica Hay. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Northside Hospital Gwinnett ICU for their support and care during his final days. An inurnment will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 17, at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 87 Scenic Hwy. S, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
