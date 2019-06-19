DALY, Thomas Francis Thomas Francis Daly of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 following a courageous journey with Parkinson's. His loving wife of 55 years, Gloria, was by his side. Tom grew up in Savannah. He attended Sacred Heart School and Benedictine Military School ('58). He earned an industrial engineering degree from Georgia Tech ('63) and MBA from Georgia State University ('71). Tom began his career as a math teacher at Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Atlanta. He retired from BellSouth as a systems designer after 26 years with the telephone company. While at Tech, a GSU co-ed caught Tom's eye at the Saint Michael's Club. A love story for the ages began. Gloria, their children, and grandsons were the center and absolute joys of Tom's life. Unconditional love, encouragement to find the silver-lining in any situation, cheering on the Yellow Jackets, running the Peachtree Road Race (since 1978!), coaching 12 joyous soccer seasons for the South DeKalb YMCA, and sharing stories through the Southern Order of Storytellers are among the gifts that Tom as "Dad," "Grandpoppa," and "Uncle Thomas" gave his family. His trademark kindness, humor infused diplomacy, unwavering dependability, and patient and insightful mentoring made a difference to all who knew Tom. Preceded in death by his parents Leona Daly and James A. Daly, Sr., and his brothers James A. Daly, Jr. and Gerald P. Daly, Tom's spirit lives on in Gloria; sons Tim Daly and Mike Daly (Julia); daughter Theresa Daly Dearman (Thomas); grandsons TJ and Jake Dearman, and Graham Daly; sisters-in-law Margaret Daly, Terry Daly, and Sydney Daly; adored aunt Mildred Nesmith McKenzie; nephews Jim Daly (Lake), Dale Daly (Susan); nieces Kathy Salter (Steve), Jennifer Daly, and Heather Daly Dominicali. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family invites support for the American Parkinson's Disease Association Georgia Chapter, PO Box 49416, Atlanta, GA 30359; or, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA, 30078. Honorary pallbearers: Dick Hamrick, Theron Carman, Bill Muller, Larry Langley, Edward Daly, Jim Daly, Dale Daly, Thomas Dearman, Steve Salter, Art Franklin, and Mike Murphy. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Saint Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA followed by a reception. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary