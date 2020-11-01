1/1
Thomas Dees
DEES, Thomas Richard "Dick"

Thomas Richard "Dick" Dees (1938 – 2020), age 82, was born in Mobile, AL on February 4, 1938 to Thomas E.L. and Norma Martha (Blanchard) Dees, and went home to be with our Lord on October 11, 2020.

Dick grew up in the Mobile/Grand Bay, AL area. He loved to read a good adventure and write a good story, swim at the creek, and play football. After graduating from Birmingham Southern in 1963, he worked for the USDA before retiring in 1997.

Married 3 times, Dick was father to 5 children and was step father to 2. Dick is survived by his wife, Susan Jean Dees, his 2 sisters, 1 brother, 5 children, 2 step children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many other family members and friends.

Dick's Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on November 7, 2020 at the Chapel at Camp Beckwith, 10400 Beckwith Ln, Fairhope, AL 36532. His interment will follow at Grand Bay Cemetery, 10860 Cemetery Rd, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Chapel at Camp Beckwith
NOV
7
Interment
Grand Bay Cemetery
Guest Book

October 28, 2020
My condolences to the Dees family. Trust in God's Word that "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning". Psalm 30:5
S L
October 27, 2020
Offering my deepest sympathy in behalf of the Dees family and friends. Sorry for your loss. May the peace of God comfort you through this difficult time.
October 25, 2020
Although we did not visit but a few times in later life, I was along on some of those explorations of woods, creeks, and drainage pipes that he was on as well! He will be missed. Our deepest sympathy to his family and to his sister and brother in law, Judi and Jack McNichol. We pray God's presence and comfort in your lives at this sad time, and may you know his ever present peace.
Mack & Nettie Alice Welford
Acquaintance
