|
|
DONOHOE, Thomas Joseph Thomas Joseph Donohoe, born Sept. 8, 1926 in Andover Massachusetts. Deceased Feb. 20, 2020. Tom passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 20 at the age of 93. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His wife, Jean Clapp Donohoe, preceded him in death on June 15, 2018. Tom is survived by four children, Mr. Robert E. Donohoe, Fr. Richard E. Donohoe, Ms. Deirdre A. Heagerty, and Doreen D. Heyburn. His grandchildren are Lt.Col. Ryan Donohoe, Ms. Erin Donohoe, Mr. Spencer Telligman, Mrs. Meghan Hayes, and Ms. Devan Heyburn. His first great-grandchild, Everett Allen Hayes, was born Feb. 19, 2020. Tom served in the U.S. Navy at the tail end of WWII. After the war he attended Boston Univ; which is where he found his love for rowing. In 1974, Tom founded the Atlanta Rowing Club. It has grown into one of the premier rowing clubs in the South. His unexpected death is a loss for his whole family, but the birth of his great-grandson the day before his passing, was a source of great pride and joy for him. May he rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal: 2601 Henderson Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30345, at 11 AM, March 30, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020