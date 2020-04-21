|
DOWNING, Jr., Thomas N. Thomas N Downing Jr. passed away on April 11,2020. He was born on March 17,1945 at Emory Hospital. Tom was preceded in death by his parents - Thomas and Lillian Downing of Atlanta. He is survived by his wife Betty of Atlanta, his brother Ron Downing of Atlanta, and sisters, Donna of Charlotte, and Carla of Atlanta. He was born with a condition called hydrocephalus and was told that he would live for no longer than 10 years of age. He was 75 when he passed away. Despite his condition and the many challenges he faced, Tom was a gifted musician, was in a high school rock band, and taught piano for many years. He was once allowed to play "Mighty Mo", the world's 2cd largest pipe organ at the Fox Theater. Tom was very active in church, where he sang in the choir for many years, and he got to sing at the White House, with the Atlanta Boys Choir for President Eisenhower. One of the highlights in his life was meeting a cute girl named Betty whom he later married, and remained with until his passing. Tom graduated from Grady High School, and attended Berry College. He retired from Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, after 27 years of working in the Lab. He was adored by those he worked with. Tom was one of the sweetest, most gentle people you could meet. He loved people, loved his church, and loved his family. A service in his memory will be considered when the national pandemic is behind us.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020