Thomas Faucette
1928 - 2020
FAUCETTE, Thomas Melvin

Thomas Melvin Faucette was born on April 10, 1928 in Burlington, NC to Thomas Owen and Gladys Elizabeth Faucette. He died November 13, 2020.

Mr. Faucette spent his entire career of 33 years in the banking business. He became a Bank Examiner for the Federal Home Loan Bank and retired as a Civil Rights Specialist in 1990, Upon moving to Cherokee County from Atlanta in 1996, he and his wife, Myrna, joined the Crabapple First Baptist Church where they found a true church home and the support of many friends.

Mr. Faucette leaves behind children from his first two marriages. Thomas M. Faucette, Jr. (wife Gail) of Jacksonville, FL.; Dr. Mark Faucette of Carrollton, GA.; Carol Faucette Parsons, of Palmetto FL; Woodrow Andrews (wife Robin) of Pendergrass, GA. and Pastor Fred Andrews, deceased, (wife Julie) of Chattanooga, TN.

Mr. Faucette is survived by his present wife, Myrna Smith Faucette and her children, Cheryl Yandle (husband Richard) of Canton, GA. and Kenneth Smith (wife Brenda) of Woodstock, GA.

With love and a gentle spirit Tom embraced all seven of his children equally. He leaves behind eleven Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren all of whom will find it impossible to forget such a caring, loving Granddad and Poppo.

As he requested, there will be no funeral service only a private family graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell, Ga. Those wishing to remember Mr. Faucette might like to consider a contribution, in his name, to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA. 30346-1910





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
