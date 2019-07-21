FINDLEY, Thomas R. Thomas R. Findley, 69, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 6, 2019. Tom was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Thomas D. Findley and Doris P. Findley. He was a 1967 graduate of McCaskey High School and later attended ECPI University and Millersville State University. He worked throughout his career as a computer operator and programmer. He worked most recently for the Georgia Department of Revenue. Prior to that Tom worked for JCPenney and John Harland in Atlanta. Tom enjoyed many hobbies including collecting classic cars, building furniture, restoring antique firearms and bicycling. He also enjoyed investing in stocks, collecting stamps and military items and listening to oldies music. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Plantholt (Findley). He was the last of his immediate family and is survived by his nephew, Dwayne Plantholt, of Ephrata, PA. He will be missed by a wide circle of close friends. A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at Pine Lake Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, GA. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019