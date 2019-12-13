|
FLYNN, Thomas Michael Thomas Michael Flynn passed away at his home in Roswell, GA, on Dec. 11, 2019 at the age of 64. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Cathy; his four daughters, Katie, Erin, Emma, and Bridget; his faithful dog Rusty; his brother Vinnie; and his sister Kathy. Tom died surrounded by women, just as he always dreamed. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Roswell and the funeral will follow at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019