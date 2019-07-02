Services
Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock
1970 Eagle Drive
Woodstock, GA 30189
(678) 932-2097
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Thomas Fox
FOX, Thomas E. Mr. Thomas Edward Fox, 85 of Woodstock, died June 29, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the youngest child of Frederick and Marie (Fergunson) Fox. He earned a degree in Business Administration at the University of Massachusetts and went on to serve as Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force. In 1960 he was married to Millicent Barnes at First Baptist Church of Woodstock in Woodstock, Georgia. They have one daughter, Carolyn Fox Hitt. After active duty as a pilot in the Air Force, Mr. Fox served in the Georgia Air Force Reserves. In addition to his military career, Mr. Fox led a successful business career in Real Estate at Everett Properties and as an insurance broker at Traveler's Insurance, Bayly Martin and Faye, Incorporated and was founder, President and CEO of Fox Insurance, Incorporated. Mr. Fox actively served his community of Woodstock, his home of 59 years, through various community organizations as well as through Woodstock United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Woodstock. He leaves behind his beloved wife Millicent of 58 years, daughter Carolyn and her husband Mike Hitt of Woodstock and grandson, Zachary Thomas Hitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Cameron and Anne Twombly and brothers - John Fox and Fred Fox who also served in the United States Armed Forces. He survived by sisters-in law Cathie Price (Mike) of Woodstock and Beverly Fox of Colorado and brother-in-law Alan Barnes of Woodstock. He also leaves many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military never left him, as friends and family will attest. His devotion as husband, father, and leader permeated his life and all he loved. Services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 am at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock, Georgia with Dr. Dan Parker officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4-8 pm. at Poole Funeral Home, Woodstock, Georgia. Online condolences may be made at www.poolefuneralhome.net
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019
