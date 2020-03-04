|
GARNSEY, Thomas January 25, 1950 - February 28, 2020 Tom Garnsey, age 70, of Dawsonville, GA passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Kathleen and his son, Tommy by his side. He was in the care of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice who were just wonderful! Tom served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. He is affiliated with Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church and a member of Chapter 970 Vietnam Veterans in Dawsonville. He is also a Lifetime member of the VFW in Saratoga Springs, NY. Tom was born in Ballston Spa, NY In 1983 he packed up his family and moved them to Georgia where his expertise in Carpentry earned him respect and much success. He built his home in Woodstock, GA where he and his family lived for 11 years. In 1996 he found his little piece of heaven on Lake Lanier and in 1997 he built his own home again where he spent many, many years enjoying life! Along the way he met so many people and made most of them his friends. Tom (Daddy Dawg) is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Mama Dawg) and his son Tommy (Sonny Dawg). He is survived by siblings and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply and forever missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Tom never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him and chose no formal services, but wouldn't mind a party in his honor! Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020