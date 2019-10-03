|
GILSTRAP, Thomas Lee Celebration of Life for Mr. Thomas Lee Gilstrap, Sr. will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11 AM at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy 138 E., Conyers, GA, 30013. Burial at Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM with family hour from 6 - 8 PM at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019