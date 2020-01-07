|
|
GUNBY, Thomas William "Tom" Thomas (Tom) William Gunby died suddenly on Jan. 4, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1944 in Atlanta, GA. Tom was born the middle child of his parents, Nell Birdsong Gunby and Harold Blanchard Gunby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Harold Eugene Gunby. Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Sweat Gunby, and his special sister, Jo Anne Gunby Conner. Additional survivors include a number of caring nieces and nephews and his large number of friends. When Tom was growing up, he was given the nickname of "Happy" by several of his family members. He was always regarded as a considerate, loving, caring man who always put others first. Tom was well known for his attention to detail, his incredible technology-related skills, and the ability to repair most everything. Tom graduated from North Fulton High School in 1962, attended Emory at Oxford, and earned a bachelors degree in business administration with a major in insurance from Georgia State University. He was a highly-respected insurance agent, and the longtime owner of the Gunby Insurance Agency. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tom W. Gunby Scholarship at the Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University. For those wishing to make a gift in Tom's memory, please make checks payable to Mercer University and send to Mercer University, c/o Office of University Advancement, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31207-0001. Please make a note in the subject / memo portion of the check that the gift is in Tom's memory and is for the Tom W. Gunby Scholarship. Gifts can also be made online at mercer.edu/givenow. Please make a note in the memorial/honor box that the gift is in memory of Tom so the gift will be placed in his scholarship. A Celebration of Life Ceremony honoring this extraordinary man will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328; the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 7, 2020