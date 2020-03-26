|
HAWKS, Thomas Captain Thomas E. Hawks, United States Army, (b. 1931) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patsy B. Hawks (d. 2014), his beloved eldest daughter, Debbie J. Myers (d. 2010) and grandson Andrew C. Myers (d. 2014). He leaves behind his devoted daughter, Kimberly H. Dees of Acworth and son, Randall T. Hawks, also of Acworth. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a faithful attender of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church and a true embodiment of Christ on Earth. He will be missed greatly but forever cherished for his enduring love, honor and integrity. Due to current circumstances Captain Hawks is unable to be interred with full military honors as deserved. This will be his last act of sacrifice to the Country he served with pride. A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at the Marietta Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020