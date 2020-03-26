Services
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 422-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hawks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hawks


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hawks Obituary
HAWKS, Thomas Captain Thomas E. Hawks, United States Army, (b. 1931) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patsy B. Hawks (d. 2014), his beloved eldest daughter, Debbie J. Myers (d. 2010) and grandson Andrew C. Myers (d. 2014). He leaves behind his devoted daughter, Kimberly H. Dees of Acworth and son, Randall T. Hawks, also of Acworth. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a faithful attender of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church and a true embodiment of Christ on Earth. He will be missed greatly but forever cherished for his enduring love, honor and integrity. Due to current circumstances Captain Hawks is unable to be interred with full military honors as deserved. This will be his last act of sacrifice to the Country he served with pride. A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 26, at the Marietta Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -