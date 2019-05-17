Services
Thomas Hughes Obituary
HUGHES, Thomas After a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease, Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Philanthropist, and Serial Entrepreneur, Thomas Wendell Hughes, 79, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on May 14, 2019. Born December 10, 1939, in Tampa, Florida, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence surrounded by family. The family will receive visitors at 5 PM to 7 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia. A Service of praise and thanksgiving for his life will be held 3 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Los Ninos Primero, 471 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs Georgia 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
