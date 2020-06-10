INGRAM, Jr., Thomas Bruce Thomas Bruce Ingram, Jr., 70, of Atlanta passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born in Atlanta on October 10, 1949 to Martha Lucile Chase and Thomas Bruce Ingram. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Georgia State College. Even during his last days, when he was in so much discomfort, he was always positive and made those who loved him laugh. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his son Geoffrey Dylan Ingram (1976-1994). He is survived by his wife Victoria Cox Ingram. Tom and Vicki were married on January 8, 1972 and together for 48 years. Tom is also survived by his son Patrick Darin Ingram, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Hamilton Ingram, grandson Jackson Ford Ingram, sister Gail Ann Ingram, brother William Raymond Ingram, sister-in-law Linda Barbara Ingram, nephew Jason Edwin Portman, his wife Connie Torales Portman and great-nephew Elija Edwin Portman. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. Please note on your check the memorial gift is in the name of Thomas Ingram. Or, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Please include a note with Tom's name and the name of the person who should be notified regarding the memorial gift.