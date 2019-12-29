|
KENT, Sr., Thomas Thomas I. Kent, Sr., passed December 22, 2019. He was preceded by his wife Vera Webster Kent and son Steve Randall Kent and survived by son Thomas I. Kent, Jr. Thomas was born August 24, 1923 in Ruleville, Mississippi. He joined the Navy in January, 1945 and served aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga and the U.S.S. Yorktown CV- 10 beginning at Guadalcanal. He served until December, 1945. After the war, he earned his Law Degree and became a member of the Mississippi Bar in 1952. He started his career in insurance in claims and became the Regional VP of the Zurich and the Maryland Insurance Companies. He was Past President of the Northlake Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a longtime member of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Deacon Emeritus. Memorial Service will be held January 11, 2020, at 10 AM, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019