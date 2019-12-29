Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Wieuca Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Kent


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Kent Obituary
KENT, Sr., Thomas Thomas I. Kent, Sr., passed December 22, 2019. He was preceded by his wife Vera Webster Kent and son Steve Randall Kent and survived by son Thomas I. Kent, Jr. Thomas was born August 24, 1923 in Ruleville, Mississippi. He joined the Navy in January, 1945 and served aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga and the U.S.S. Yorktown CV- 10 beginning at Guadalcanal. He served until December, 1945. After the war, he earned his Law Degree and became a member of the Mississippi Bar in 1952. He started his career in insurance in claims and became the Regional VP of the Zurich and the Maryland Insurance Companies. He was Past President of the Northlake Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a longtime member of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Deacon Emeritus. Memorial Service will be held January 11, 2020, at 10 AM, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -