KERNS, Thomas Walker Walker, our spirited explorer, found his heavenly wilderness on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, on June 25, 1985, Walker demonstrated his early love of life by learning to play catch with his brother and father and to create his own adventures exploring the woods and creeks in Atlanta and McLean, VA. He cherished his outings on his grandfather's boat while he explored the Louisiana coast and learned to fish. His love of the land and gardening were inspired by his four grandparents. Walker was the son of Sally Walker McDevitt (Jim) and Tom C. Kerns, III (Leigh), and brother of John B. Kerns II (Sydney). He was a stepbrother to Cortney Marchetti (Mike), PJ McDevitt (Sarah), Molly Peterson (Ben), Mookie McDevitt (Katie), Jordan Rowe, Chatham Rowe (Caroline) and a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews. He is survived by many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins, including step-grandmother, Joyce McDevitt, who added great joy to his life. Walker was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Walker, Sr. of Houma, LA, and his paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Tom C. Kerns, Jr. of Durham, NC. When he moved to Houston, Walker attended The Kinkaid School, where he became an accomplished lacrosse player and a member of Team Texas. After attending Lamar High School in Houston and Jordan High School in Durham, Walker graduated from The Carlbrook School in 2004 and began his college education at LSU later that Fall. He spent many years in Asheville, NC, camping and hiking the Appalachian Trail, and working as a counselor at Camp Chosatonga in Brevard. Then settling in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, he continued his love of the outdoors and adventure. Most recently, he was attending Sierra College, where he found his true passion studying Geography and Geographical Information Systems. It is there he enjoyed hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and other nearby areas. Walker's was a special spirit that took flight and soared in the mountains, forests, and seashores of the world, where he took comfort and found his God. His warm, loving eyes penetrated and moved all with whom he came into contact. He persevered with great energy, courage, and resolve. In many respects, this modern world was never meant for an old soul as beautiful as Walker. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 6 PM - 8 PM on Thursday, Jan. 16, at The River Oaks Garden Club Forum, 2503 Westheimer Road in Houston. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, 246 Corporate Drive, Houma, LA. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Walker's life at Grand Bayou Noir, 1143 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sierra Club, Sierra Nevada Group, PO Box 1042, Nevada City, CA 95959. https://www.sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give/memorial-commemorative-gifts.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020