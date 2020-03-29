|
|
KINGSLEY, Dr. Thomas Chandler Dr. Thomas Chandler Kingsley, 82, died on March 22, 2020 at his family home in Atlanta, Georgia after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born September 8, 1937 in Battle Creek, Michigan, Dr. Kingsley was a son of the late Dr. Paul Chandler Kingsley and Frances Mosher Kingsley. He earned a B.A. in history from Williams College in 1959 and an M.D. from the University of Michigan in 1963. After a year of internship at the Los Angeles County Hospital, he volunteered for service in the US Air Force. He was stationed in Chateauroux, France, where he held the rank of Captain and served for two years as a General Medical Officer at the NATO Air Logistics Command Center. At the completion of service, he returned to the University of Michigan and, for a year, worked as a teaching assistant in the Department of Anatomy. After completing four years of residency in pathology, he and his wife moved to Massachusetts in 1971 where he worked as a staff pathologist at Springfield Hospital for five years. During their time in Massachusetts, he and his wife served as board members of the local chapter of A Better Chance, an organization dedicated to helping talented, disadvantaged youth attend high-achieving schools. In 1976, he took a position as Director of Hematology at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, where he worked for the next 30 years. Dr. Kingsley was a longtime philatelist and received numerous awards for philatelic and historical publications. He served on the University of Michigan's Clements Library Associates Board of Governors for 30 years before retiring in 2011. Dr. Kingsley is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally Weede Kingsley; his sons Alan Chandler Kingsley of Miami, Florida and Robert Dowell Kingsley of Seattle, Washington; his siblings Robert Edward Kingsley (Toni) of Corrales, New Mexico and Anne (Kingsley) Dean of Petoskey, Michigan; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made to: The American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020