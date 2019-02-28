Resources
LAVENDER, Thomas Darrell Thomas Darrell Lavender, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019. Tom had a 32 year career in plastics sales. He retired from Sabic Polymershapes in March 2016. He was very well liked and respected throughout the plastics industry. He loved music and art. In his younger years, he played guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, and many other instruments. Tom was also an artist and painter. We will have several paintings on display at his celebration of life. Tom is survived by his wife of 25 years Patricia (Phillips) Lavender; daughter and husband Sabrina and Steve Nelson; son and wife Greg and Tracy Lavender and son and wife Travis and Teri Lavender; sister Linda Monk, husband; Junior; step son Jason Adamson, and step daughter Lendie Corne. Tom has a total of 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday March 2 at 11: AM at Hope Church 1970 Charles Hardy Parkway, Dallas, Georgia, with lunch at the church after. Everyone is invited to share stories and remembrances.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019
