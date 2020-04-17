|
|
LAWLESS, Thomas Patrick Thomas Patrick Lawless passed away gracefully Monday, March 30th, 2020. He was adored by his entire family and will be missed tremendously by each of them. Tom would have been celebrating his 86th birthday on May 13th. His beautiful warm smile, pure heart, amazing laugh and easy going approach to life were traits his family and friends will always remember him by. Tom, a graduate of the University of Maryland, and his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Wanda Burgess, married shortly after meeting on a double date in Washington, DC. They later moved to a suburb of Atlanta where they raised their three children in a neighborhood they fondly referred to as "Camelot". Tom had a wonderful sense of humor, as well as a great appreciation for music, theater, art, movies, gardening, delicious food, making pancakes, grilling briskets on his green egg, and driving his grandchildren around in the family golf cart. He had a cherished relationship with each of his adult children, who feel deep gratitude for his unconditional love and support. Tom's meaningful life will carry on forever in the hearts of his younger brother, Johnny; his three children, Kelly, Sean, and Heather; their spouses, Nelson, Molly, and Jeff; his six grandchildren, Leo (Angel), Thomas, Susannah (Marcelino), Burgess, Homer and Mercy; his great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rose; and his deeply devoted wife, soulmate and life partner, Wanda Burgess Lawless.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020