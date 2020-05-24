|
|
LEGGETT, Thomas Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Thomas "Tom" Mark Leggett, age 59 of Nicholson, Georgia who entered into rest Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mr. Leggett was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Thomas Joseph Alexander Leggett and Kathleen Theresa Huffnagle Leggett of Evans, Georgia. Mr. Leggett was a Project Manager with Frito-Lay Company, enjoyed football and his grandkids. Survivors in addition to his mother are his wife, Joleen Gaughan Leggett of Nicholson. Two daughters, Stephanie Bell and her husband Frank of Duluth, Serina Bray and her husband Jordan of Hoschton. Son, Tommy Leggett and his wife Lauren of Jacksonville, Florida. Eight grandchildren; Nicole and Brianna Bell; Jackson, Mason, and Charleigh Bray; Conner, Kaden, and Logan Leggett. Two sisters; Kathleen Leggett of Pennsylvania, and Joanne Cullum of Evans, Georgia. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, May 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Grady Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, May 27, 12 - 2 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to main a safe social distancing of six feet due to the Coronavirus outbreak and please wear protective masks. Please come dressed in NFL attire in honor of Tom's passion for the Philadelphia Eagles. No Cowgirls Please! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467 Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020