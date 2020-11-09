1/
Thomas Lindsay
LINDSAY, Jr., Thomas Winston

Thomas Winston Lindsay Jr., born in Birmingham, AL January 21,1935 and passed November 5, 2020. Survived by his wife Joan (Roswell GA), daughter Lea Ellen (Ken) Bartholomew, grandsons William and John; cousins Martha (Greg) Kiel, Bobby (Nancy) Brown and Joe Brown all of Corpus Christi TX; Bobby (Leslie) Lindsay, Roswell GA; Billy (Genevieve) Lindsay, FL, , many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors, and dear friend Denise Weiss. Predeceased by brother Charles (Peggy) Lindsay, NC; sister Norma (Bill) Moreland, TX. After graduating from University of Alabama he joined Riches Department Store, then worked with John Portman at the Merchandise Mart designing displays and overall look before opening retail shops including Circa and Potpourri in Atlanta. Tom was for many years an artist and held many art shows in Alabama, Texas and Georgia, before becoming Design Director for Days Inns of America. He then opened his own commercial interior design firm. Tom loved to paint and create "something from nothing"; he loved to entertain the neighborhood children and found talking to everyone interesting, for all had a story he wanted to hear. Tom had a painful diabetic condition for years and eventually succumbed to lung and heart failure at home. He was a beloved husband, father, friend and neighbor who will be missed by all. He is in Heaven now, with his dear Sugar (Grandmother Emma Belle) and "Teaque" Aunt Clyde Brown, brother and sister, and is surely singing with the Angels. Probably dancing a little too.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2020.
