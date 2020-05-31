LITTLE, Jr., Thomas Thomas H. Little Jr, age 92, of Roswell, GA. Born June 16, 1928 passed away peacefully at his home May 29, 2020. Born the son of the late Thomas H. Little, Sr., and Sophia Agnes Little of Little Rock, Arkansas. Thomas was a member of the graduating class of 1946, at Little Rock High. Serving his country for 3 years in the United States Army and a Vetran of the Korean War, Thomas worked after an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army as a Stone Mason and Marble Setter in Local 8, Bricklayers and Allied Chraftsmen in Atlanta, Georgia and retired a Master Chraftsman of 40 years and was honored as Chraftsman of the Year in1975 for his contributions to our Country's Capitol in Washington, DC. Retirement allowed Thomas and Wife Rose R Little to enjoy time with Church, family, friends and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Edith C. Little of Roswell, GA. His survivors include wife Rose R. Little, son and daughter-in-law Thomas H. Little, III, and Renae Little of Mobile, Alabama. Son Chris L. Little of Roswell, GA. Family and Friends due to the crisis this Great Country endures, a private service for family and close friends will be announced by phone at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store