Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Peachtree Presbyterian Church
3434 Roswell Rd. NW
Atlanta, GA
Rev. Dr. Thomas LIVENGOOD


1973 - 2019
Rev. Dr. Thomas LIVENGOOD Obituary
LIVENGOOD, Rev. Dr. Thomas Rev. Dr. Thomas Spencer Livengood, 46, of Atlanta passed away on July 5, 2019. Cherished husband of Nancy; doting father to Skylar and Gabe; loving son to Lou and Nancy; dear brother to Pamela (John) Morgan and Steven (Marie); beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Orchard Ministries.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
