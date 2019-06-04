LOVELACE, Jr., Thomas C. Mr. Thomas Cecil Lovelace, Jr. age 84, of Ellijay, GA passed on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Mr. Lovelace was born on July 21st, 1934 in Berkley, W.V., to his late parents Thomas Cecil, Sr. and Allie Tatum Lovelace. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, graduated from Emory University, after attending Wake Forest University. Mr. Lovelace was a Systems engineer for both Bell South and IBM. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Rosemary Morel Lovelace, of the home in Ellijay; daughter Alicia Sue Lovelace of Ellijay, GA; sons, Thomas Charles Lovelace of Ellijay, GA, Anthony Steven (Lola) Lovelace of Lawrenceville, GA, Kevin Stafford of Woodstock, GA; 11 Grandchildren; and 9 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Lovelace Schoonover and Grandson Kurt Thomas Schoonover. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, from Cartecay Baptist Church, with Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Music will be performed by Joan Bradford and the Cartecay Baptist Church Choir. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th, 2019, with Dr. George Yandell officiating. Family will meet with friends Tuesday evening from 4:00pm 8:00pm at the Logan Funeral Home & Chapel. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the , 300 W. Emery Street, Suite 106, Dalton, GA 30720 or Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, Inc, P.O. Box 792, Ellijay, GA 30540 in memory of Mr. Lovelace. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home of Ellijay in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary