|
|
LOWNDES, Jr., Thomas We are deeply saddened to announce that Thomas Lowndes, Jr. has left his earthly home. He was 84 years old and will be greatly missed by his family. He was surrounded by those who loved him, Patricia Lowndeshis wife of 56 years, his three children, Thomas Lowndes, III, William Lowndes and Ann Lowndes Price, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Thomas was born at Emory Hospital and raised in Decatur, Georgia. He went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a master's degree. While at Georgia Tech, he was initiated into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, which remained a cornerstone of his life, and we know he has joined the Chapter Eternal. While completing his graduate work, he met Pat, and they began a wonderful and full life. Thomas continued his life of service and brotherhood by joining the Elks Club that began in Dekalb County. He was very active in the Decatur & Stone Mountain Lodge. He and Pat were part of the grassroots days of Jimmy Carter's gubernatorial and presidential campaigns. He achieved a fulfilling career working with the Coca-Cola Company in market research. Bringing to all things, his fierce intelligence and determined spirit. Through this incredible life, his faith was an ever-present guiding force. His home parish, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, continues to wrap the family in love and truly show God's grace. Thomas leaves behind a legacy of love, curiosity and an appreciation of the world and all it has to offer. He deeply engaged in the world around himtechnology, birdwatching, astronomy and other areas of scientific study created a lifelong learner. His capacity for knowledge knew no bounds, and now as he walks with Jesus, he can see and explore fully the things that intrigued him so much: from the birds and squirrels a few feet outside of his window, to the stars that were billions of light-years away in his telescope. To honor his memory, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or the . His funeral service will be on Sept. 27, at 2 PM, with a Eucharist service and disposition of ashes in the parish memorial garden. The service will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 515 E Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA 30030. A light reception will follow the service, and all are welcome as we give thanks for the life of Thomas Lowndes, Jr. Online condolences may be left at [www.billheadfuneralhome.com]. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019