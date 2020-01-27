|
MAHONE, Thomas Thomas F. Mahone, 89, passed away on January 25, 2020. He is predeceased by one son and is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, a sister, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, on Sunday, February 2nd, at Congregation Dor Tamid (11165 Parsons Rd., Johns Creek, GA.) Shivah will take place on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Congregation Dor Tamid, Project Open Hand or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Disease Association for Research. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020