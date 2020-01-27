Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Congregation Dor Tamid
11165 Parsons Rd.
Johns Creek, GA
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Thomas Mahone Obituary
MAHONE, Thomas Thomas F. Mahone, 89, passed away on January 25, 2020. He is predeceased by one son and is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, a sister, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, on Sunday, February 2nd, at Congregation Dor Tamid (11165 Parsons Rd., Johns Creek, GA.) Shivah will take place on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Congregation Dor Tamid, Project Open Hand or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Disease Association for Research. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770 - 451 - 4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020
