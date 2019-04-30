MAIER, Thomas Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 1, 1927 to Lawrence Maier and Clara Rickert, and died April 25, 2019. He was the youngest of four children; John, Al, Helen and Tom, who was often called "Sonny" by his older siblings. He left high school at 17 to join the Merchant Marines and served from 1944 to 1947 in both the European and Pacific Theater on the transport ship USS Thomas H. Barry. The Barry transported war materials, nurses and war brides. His father died on Father's Day, 1945, when both Tom and his brother Al were overseas. After Tom's tour of service, he obtained his GED and did odd jobs in carpentry. He also worked as a window dresser for Sears Roebuck before joining Eastman Kodak. Tom met the love of his life, Dorothy (Dotty), at a dance in Bay Ridge, NY. They were married in September 1952. He was employed by Eastman Kodak for 37 years, first in the repair department and then as a Technical Sales Rep in the tri-state area. Tom and Dot started their ever-expanding family in Brooklyn, and then moved to Pompton Plains, NJ in 1966. They lived there until 1985 when Tom was transferred to Atlanta. They made their home in Roswell, Ga. Tom retired in 1987 and spent his time woodworking and working on his latest home improvement project. He was also an avid surf and fresh water fisherman, a passion he shared with his sons and sons-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy B. (nee Cole) Maier. He was preceded in death by his oldest child, Clare Maier Aquino. He is survived by his remaining eight children; Lawrence Maier (Lucia) of Madison, Tenn., Mary Liotta (Ray) of Hillsborough, NJ, Peg Odenthal (Joe) of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas Maier (Pat) of Ocean Township, NJ, James Maier (Ann) of Pompton Plains, NJ, William Maier (Madeline) of Pompton Plains, NJ, Dorothy Gould (Terry) of Marietta, GA, and Michael Maier (Katharine) of Middletown, CT, nineteen grandchildren and one great grandson. Tom and Dot were founding members of St Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, Ga. The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers and staff of Skilled Nursing at St. George Village for their compassionate care over the last 18 months. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Habitat for Humanity or North Fulton Charities. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary