MARNEY, Sr., Thomas Elton Thomas Elton Marney, Sr., age 84 of Grayson, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; and sister, Nora Darden. He is survived by sons, Thomas E. Marney, Jr. and his wife Amy, David Michael Marney and his wife Lynn Stevens, and Scott W. Marney and his wife Dee; grandchildren, Ben Marney, Caitlin Berry, Matthew Marney, Colin Marney, Erin Marney; and brother, Phil Marney and his wife Ann. Tom attended Georgia Tech and was a lifelong Yellow Jacket fan. He finished his undergrad at UGA and his masters at Georgia State. Tom was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Faye Warthan on June 10, 1956. He retired from teaching drafting and math at DeKalb Tech. Tom worked on rocket engines at NACA. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. Along with being a lifelong storyteller, Tom was a dedicated family man and dedicated to his church. He devoted his professional life to education. He was charitable and would help anyone. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Thomas Elton Marney, Sr., will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zoar United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. Inurnment will be held at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry www.segwinnettcoop.org or United Methodist Children's Home www.umchildrenshome. org Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019