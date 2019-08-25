|
|
MORRISON, lll, Thomas John Dr. Thomas John Morrison III, 49, passed away on August 21 at his home in Atlanta. He was the loving husband of Mara Morrison and the proud father of Mary Grace (17) and Eleanor Elizabeth (14). The first son of Thomas and Susan Morrison, Tom was born on May 12, 1970 in Detroit, Michigan but his roots are in Savannah, Georgia where he spent his childhood and adolescent years. Growing up, he loved playing and watching sports, demonstrating a basketball talent that earned him a spot on the team at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where he graduated Cum Laude. Tom went on to attend medical school in Atlanta at Emory University School of Medicine and completed a Neurosurgical Residency at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago as well as a Fellowship in Spinal Deformity. Dr. Morrison was a neurosurgeon and partner at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Atlanta. His highly lauded technical skill as a surgeon was matched by his compassionate and caring bedside manner. Mara and their girls were the center of Tom's universe. He devoted countless hours coaching his daughters' basketball and soccer teams throughout their childhoods. When they aged out of parent-coached teams, he was an ever-present fixture cheering them on from the sidelines. Their frequent family trips kept Walt Disney World in business with Tom's only stipulation being that he got a sit-down lunch (and possibly a cold cocktail) each day they were in the theme parks. Tom loved to travel with his family on far-flung adventures to Egypt, Greece, Spain, France, Japan, Australia and China, but he was happiest watching soccer matches on TV at home in his club chair crowded and flanked by at least three of the family's five rescue dogs. A generous heart, Southern gentleman, and a straight shooter, Tom had a rollicking sense of humor and relished having fun, even at his own expense. He was up for any activity his wife and daughters dreamed up, be it their spirited Family Game Nights or dressing up in costume as a character for one of their birthday parties. He loved having his friends over for movie night in his basement, or to watch soccer nonstop out in his backyard. He lived life to its fullest and loved his family deeply. Tom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mara Morrison; daughters, Mary Grace and Eleanor Morrison; father, Tom Morrison II (Gina); brother, Ed Morrison (Maura); nieces Anna and Emily Morrison; nephew, Matthew Morrison; aunts, Nancy Nelson, Sheila Nelson and Carrie Nelson; brother-in-law, David Cartner (Melany); and his mother-in-law and father-in law, Virginia and David Cartner. He is predeceased by his loving mother, Susan Morrison; maternal grandparents, Betty and Ed Nelson; and paternal grandparents, Ann and Thomas Morrison. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25 at H.M. Patterson & Son - Spring Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 4465 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30327 with a graveside service to follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House www.armhc.org or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue www.angelsrescue.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019