Thomas Newton Jr.

Thomas Newton Jr. Obituary
NEWTON, Jr., Thomas Home Going Services for Mr. Thomas Newton, Jr, age 67 will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10AM-8PM also at the funeral home. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019
