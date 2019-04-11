|
|
NEWTON, Jr., Thomas Home Going Services for Mr. Thomas Newton, Jr, age 67 will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1PM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10AM-8PM also at the funeral home. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019