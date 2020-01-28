|
|
PAYNE, Thomas Thomas Hugh Payne, age 81, of Jonesboro, passed Thursday, January 2, 2020, due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Calvin Lee Payne, Sr. and Helen Josephine Hennessey Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Calvin Lee Payne, Jr. and Dr. Richard Harold Payne. Mr. Payne was a graduate of the University of Georgia. After a thirty-year career with Sears and Roebuck, he retired in 1994. Mr. Payne was an avid golfer and a member of the Lake Spivey Senior Men's Golf Association. His other hobbies included woodworking and HO model trains. He and his wife, Hettie, enjoyed traveling and exploring. He also volunteered for trail and park clean-up for the Georgia Nature Conservancy. Mr. Payne is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hettie Lou Reagan Payne; daughter, Deborah Payne (Rick) Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 30, in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Rev. James Miller officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, GA, or an animal rescue/rehabilitation organization of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770 - 914 - 1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 28, 2020