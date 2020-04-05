|
|
PERRITT, Thomas Thomas C. Perritt of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on March 30, 2020.Thomas was born in Houston, Texas to Rex and Nancy Perritt on July 26, 1943. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, who attended the University of Puerto Rico. Thomas married his wife Mary and began his family resulting in their two children; Thomas Clayton Perritt, Jr. and Tracy Lynn Perritt who he loved very much. While building his life with Mary, Thomas became a true expert in the Conventions and Trade Show Industry where he worked diligently for over forty years. He enjoyed the creative process of the field for a number of reasons but especially the ability to create. Thomas was involved from start to finish and appreciated the thrill of the industry. He loved that environment so much that shortly after his retirement he started his own company; Cosmos Display Systems. In his time away from work, Thomas was an avid traveler, a golfer, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was extremely fond of sharing tales of his childhood at family gatherings especially on his two favorite holidays Thanksgiving and Christmas. As much as Thomas enjoyed those things, he received the most enjoyment from giving, he was always willing to give of himself to any and every one. Thomas is survived by his wife Mary, his son Thomas Clayton, Jr. of Southern California, his two grandsons; Thomas Triston Perritt and River Rex Perritt, his brother Robert Rex Perritt of Douglasville, GA, and his sister Jane Perritt Keel of Houston, TX. Thomas was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Tracy. A private interment will be held Saturday, April 11th at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Operations Christmas Child, Boone, North Carolina.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020