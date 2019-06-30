Services
Thomas Phillip PENDLEY Obituary
PENDLEY, Thomas Phillip Thomas "Phillip" Pendley, age 68 of Social Circle, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. Phillip was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during Vietnam and was a member of the Gary L. Lemonds American Legion Post 332 in Social Circle. He is survived by his Wife of 48 years, Shirley R. Pendley; Daughter: Stephanie Pendley of Loganville; Siblings: Peggy Puryear of Sautee; Angela & Chris Rothoff of Loganville; Mike & Anne Pendley of Dawsonville; Great Nephew & Nieces: Jacob, Katie, & Laney Krogh; Beloved Dog: Daisy Mae; and Numerous other Nieces and Nephews. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the National Museum of the United States Army at www.armyhistory.org. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019
