Thomas Porter Obituary
PORTER, Jr., Thomas Graveside Service for Mr. Thomas Porter, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1 PM; Lincoln Cemetery. Pastor Darryl Derek Porter, Officiating. He leaves to mourn his sons, Daryl D. Porter (Diana), Lowell T. Porter (Sophia), David D. Porter all from Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Zakeya P. Martin (Oliver) of Lake Mary, Florida, grandsons, Christian Porter and Raymond Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Jakari Martin and Kennedy Martin of Lake Mary, Florida; a host of family and friends. Viewing TODAY, from 2 - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020
