QUINN, Thomas Thomas Edward "Ed" Quinn, age 83, a resident of Buford, Georgia was born Saturday, November 28, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia and died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 following a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. Mr. Quinn was a member of the Buford church of Christ. He grew up in Techwood Homes and was a life-long fan of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In his pre- and early teen years, he sold peanuts and Coca-Cola on game days at Grant Field and played for the Techwood Tigers (he doubled as their mascot). He graduated from Russell High School in 1954 having been the first of four Quinn's to play basketball for the Wildcats in East Point. He worked for the City of Atlanta Roads Department and took classes at the Georgia Institute of Technology to aid in achieving some necessary engineering certifications. He enlisted in the US Army and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Myra Elaine Trice of Barnesville, Georgia on September 6, 1959. He worked as a Salesman and Sales Manager for multiple companies in a variety of industries and was involved in several entrepreneurial start-ups. The last was a dry cleaning pick-up and delivery service called USA-Valet. After becoming a widower, he completed advanced studies at "Santa" school and was a professional helper of the well-known jolly old elf himself. Mr. Quinn was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Howard Quinn and Mary Ellen Cobb Quinn of East Point, by his brother Samuel Howard Quinn of Cornelia and by his wife of more than 49 years, Myra Elaine Trice Quinn of Suwanee. He is survived by his son Stan and Connie of Buford and his daughter Tricea Elaine Quinn of Swainsboro. Four grandchildren, Caitlin and Chase Burnette of Buford; Ian and Savannah Quinn of Winston-Salem, NC; Elise and Michael White of Lawrenceville; and Kyle Walker Quinn of Swainsboro. Brother Roy and Patti Quinn of Summerville, SC; Brother Frank and Joye Quinn of Stone Mountain; Sister Marcia Quinn of Jonesboro; and Sister-in-law Hazel Quinn of Cornelia, along with four great-grandchildren (Violet, Henry and Gemma Burnette and Lincoln White) and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Monday, February 24th at 10:30 AM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford with Kyle Rye and Frank Quinn officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 PM in Barnesville, Georgia at the Lamer Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford on Sunday, February 23rd from 2 until 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Agape (770) 452-9995 or www.georgiaagape.org. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020