REED, Thomas Thomas W. Reed, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 10, 2020. Tom was a hero to his family. Born in Mezocsat, Hungary in 1931, and at age 12, he, along with his family, was deported to Auschwitz. Within a few hours, his mother, three younger brothers, baby sister and four grandparents were murdered in the gas chambers. He and his father spent the next 11 months in a series of work camps and following liberation lived in a displaced persons camp in Germany and then in Munich before they were able to come to America in 1948. After serving in Army Intelligence, he graduated from Case-Western University with his engineering degree and went on to graduate from Capital University night law school while working 48 hour weeks in avionics. Most of his 42 year career was with Rockwell International in International Marketing. He also served on the Defense Department Advisory Board in Washington, D.C. He felt his highest achievement was in establishing a family. He was married for sixty-four years to his loving, and beloved wife, Lora. He leaves his wonderful children, Michael (Barb), Dr. Judith (Dr. Gary), Susie, and grandchildren; Dr. Benjamin, Saree (Ilya), Andy (Erin), Alex and Josh (Annie). An open house and service will be held for friends and family at 3150 Wolf Willow Close, Milton, GA 30004 from 1:00 to 4:00, with service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Senior Enriched Living, Roswell, GA or to the Holocaust Services of Jewish Family Services. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020