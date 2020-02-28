Services
Thomas Richardson Obituary
RICHARDSON, Thomas Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Thomas Richardson, Sr., of Lithonia, GA will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12 NOON; Greater New Life Ministries, 2751 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Michael T. Walker, Officiating. Interment; Resthaven Garden of Memory. He leaves to cherish four children; Anthony Jones (Cleveland, OH), Antoinette Jones (Snellville, GA), Thomas Richardson, Jr. (Cleveland, OH), and Angelica Richardson (Baltimore, MD). Viewing this evening from 4 - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -