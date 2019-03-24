SCHILLING, Thomas L. Thomas L Schilling passed away peacefully on Sunday March 3 2019. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather. Born August 28 1935 in Scranton, PA to Lester H and Erma Lewis Schilling. As a young boy he was an Eagle Scout. As a young man he married his wife of 44 years Mary Beth Tuggle in Stone Mountain, GA at the 1st United Methodist Church. They had 4 children Frances, Tom, John, Peter, and lived in a variety of places around the world while working for Univac (Unisys). He moved his family to Hudson, Wi in 1975 where they resided for a majority of years. Thomas was involved in Hudson Boy Scout Troop 140. He also enjoyed his gardening. In 2000 Thomas and Mary Beth retired to Stone Mountain, GA where he became involved with Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge 449, Order of the Eastern Star 205, and other community and charitable organizations. In 2013 Thomas returned to Wisconsin to be close to family again. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Mary Beth. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers family asks that you leave a donation with your local Boy or Girl Scout Troop. A remembrance for him is not yet planned in Stone Mountain. Condolence cards can be sent to family at 727 Northshore Dr. New Richmond, WI 54017. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary