|
|
SEALOCK, Thomas Donnell Tom Sealock age 70, passed away suddenly on Feb. 17, 2020. Tom was born on May 24, 1949 in Columbus, OH to the late Kay Sealock Shipton and the late Donn Sealock. Tom and his family moved from Ohio to Atlanta, GA in 1962. Tom met the love of his life Jane Eanes at Cross Keys High School in Atlanta, GA. Tom and Jane married on Aug. 9, 1969. Tom served in the US Army from 1969-1972. Tom was awarded the Air Medal and Vietnam Service Medal, as well as two Sharp Shooter metals, as a member of the 335th Assault Helicopter Company "Cowboys". Tom went on to build a career as an executive in freight logistics. His final career move was to a family-run business, Community Waste Services. Tom and Jane retired to Amelia Island with their beloved Golden Retriever, Matt. Each day was spent celebrating life and watching sunsets at the beach together.Tom leaves behind wife Jane Eanes Sealock and their daughters Melissa Sealock Perryman (Andy Gatewood) and Merideth Sealock Houseman (Joe Houseman). Grandchildren, Alexander Perryman, Ella Kate Perryman, Riley Jane Houseman, and Huntington Houseman. Additionally, Brothers Steve Sealock (Vicki), Doug Sealock (Abbe) sister Kathie Kirts (John). Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins. Exdended family Charles Slade and the slade family, Cathy Smith (Dave), and Claudia Gatewood.A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donantions may be made to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246) or the Nassau Humane Society on Amelia Island (https://nassauhumane.org/donate/).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020