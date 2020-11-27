1/
Thomas Searles
SEARLES, Thomas Andrew

Thomas Andrew Searles was born on November 17, 1951 in Albany, GA. He was the third child of Arthur Clarence Searles, Sr. and Virginia Sweatt Searles. He was a graduate of Albany High School and Albany State University. He worked for the Albany Southwest Georgian newspaper, at Turner Job Corps, as a teacher in the Dougherty County School System for many years and as a college professor at Darton College. He was married for 49 years to Teresa Fuller Searles and they had three children, Erikka Searles Mitchell, Dr. Erin J. Searles, and Dr. Thomas A. (April) Searles, Jr. He is survived by his wife, three children, one grandson Aquinas Jasper (AJ) Mitchell and his brother Chris Searles.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2020.
