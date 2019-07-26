Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Thomas SHULMAN Obituary
SHULMAN, Thomas Thomas Shulman, 69, Atlanta, died July 23, 2019. He, along with his brother Robert, owned Gallery II for many years, a retail shop in Atlanta. Mr. Shulman also sold souvenirs to businesses in the Atlanta area. Survivors include his cousins: Renette Todd, Susan Schuman Chester, George Schuman; dear friends: Judy Byck and Ronnie Veneer. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Shulman, his mother and father, Louise and Ernst Shulman, aunts: Mimi Hohenstein and Julia Weill, and Uncle Julius DeJongh Weill, of blessed memory. Sign on line guest book at www.edressler.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to any religious organization or Synagogue of your choice. Funeral services will be held TODAY, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Westview Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
