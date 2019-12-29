|
|
SKOLE, Thomas Tilo Thomas Tilo Skole, 87, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Tom was born on Sept. 13, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to Peter and Rose Skole. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and graduated from Southside High School where he was a four-sport star in baseball, basketball, football and track and field. After high school, he received a scholarship to attend the University of Cincinnati. Soon after, he signed a contract to play professional baseball with the St. Louis Browns. Tom had a stellar athletic career and after his baseball career was complete, he enlisted in the Army and attended Army Ranger School in Fort Benning, GA. During his time in the service while stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tom met the love of his life Stella Roybal. They were happily married and inseparable for 65 years. While starting a family, they lived in numerous cities around the country before finally calling Roswell, Georgia their home in 1972. Tom was a strong patriarch of his family and a good friend to all. He was a great father who always took care of his children. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and loved being involved in their lives. It was always about "the family" to him and even in his final days would say to his loved ones, "just take care of Mom and take care of each other when I'm gone." Tom was a strong, proud, and good man. He is loved and leaves a lasting legacy. He will be missed by many! He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rose Skole, his two older brothers Warren and Ed, and his grandson, Tommy Burnett. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Stella Skole of Roswell, GA; sons, Mike Skole (Roswell, GA); Tony Skole (Jody) of Charleston, SC; and Scott Skole (Tampa, FL); daughter, Robyn Burnett (David) Roswell, GA; grandchildren Mackenzie Morris (Will) and Valrico, FL; Matt Skole (Madison) of Roswell, GA: Jake Skole (Athens, GA); Mickey Skole (Roswell, GA); Tilo Skole (Charleston, SC); Jack Skole (Charleston, SC); Gehrig Skole (Charleston, SC); great-grandson, Hayes Morris (Valrico, FL) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, GA, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 2 PM, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to Roswell High School (Tommy Burnett Memorial Scholarship), 11595 King Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Condolences may be left on the Thomas Tilo Skole online guest book at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019