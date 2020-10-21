1/1
Thomas Stanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANTON, Pastor Thomas Lee

Pastor Thomas Lee Stanton 72 departed this life October 16, 2020 and went to Glory surrounded by his immediate family. Pastor Stanton was born July 10, 1948 at the historical Grady hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to J. L. and Ora Lee Morris Stanton. He was a 1967 graduate of Bruce Street High School, attending Dekalb Technical School for key punching and completing the Mission Overseas Short Term (MOST) program at Beulah Heights University as a missionary to Jamaica.

Thomas retired from Dekalb County water and sewer department where he installed both commercial and residential water meters in 2000 after 27 years of service. Post retirement he served as a custodian of both Eagles Land High and Austin Road Middle schools.

He was the pastor of C-WIT International Ministries, the CFO of both Maggie Joy Stanton & Associates LLC and The Stanton Institute of Leadership LLC. The highlight of all of his life and ministry was leading Couple retreats, teaching pre-marital courses and praying for 20 men each day until his health ended that assignment prior to his death.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Maggie Joy "MJ" Stanton, whom he married January 1, 1987, his two bonus sons, Robert Hughes Sr.(Erin) of Merrillville, IN and Jordan Hughes Sr. (Kasey) of Iowa City, one brother, Douglas Morris Stanton (Pamela), one step brother, four step sisters, 8 grandchildren. 5 step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. South Dekalb, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Celebration of Life of the Great Man of God will be graveside Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 PM, at the Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia. GA. Pastor Spencer T. O'Neal Officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. South DeKalb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved