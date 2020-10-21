Thomas Stanton

STANTON, Pastor Thomas Lee



Pastor Thomas Lee Stanton 72 departed this life October 16, 2020 and went to Glory surrounded by his immediate family. Pastor Stanton was born July 10, 1948 at the historical Grady hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to J. L. and Ora Lee Morris Stanton. He was a 1967 graduate of Bruce Street High School, attending Dekalb Technical School for key punching and completing the Mission Overseas Short Term (MOST) program at Beulah Heights University as a missionary to Jamaica.



Thomas retired from Dekalb County water and sewer department where he installed both commercial and residential water meters in 2000 after 27 years of service. Post retirement he served as a custodian of both Eagles Land High and Austin Road Middle schools.



He was the pastor of C-WIT International Ministries, the CFO of both Maggie Joy Stanton & Associates LLC and The Stanton Institute of Leadership LLC. The highlight of all of his life and ministry was leading Couple retreats, teaching pre-marital courses and praying for 20 men each day until his health ended that assignment prior to his death.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Maggie Joy "MJ" Stanton, whom he married January 1, 1987, his two bonus sons, Robert Hughes Sr.(Erin) of Merrillville, IN and Jordan Hughes Sr. (Kasey) of Iowa City, one brother, Douglas Morris Stanton (Pamela), one step brother, four step sisters, 8 grandchildren. 5 step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family members and friends.



Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. South Dekalb, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. Celebration of Life of the Great Man of God will be graveside Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 PM, at the Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia. GA. Pastor Spencer T. O'Neal Officiating.



