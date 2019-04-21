STOVALL, Sr., Thomas B. Lt. Col. (Ret) Thomas Bruce Stovall, Sr. a WWII hero was born April 16, 1918 in Atlanta, GA, and passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 100 - just shy of his 101st birthday. Tom "Bruce" suffered the recent death of the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" Jolly Stovall. Tom and Dot married on February 16, 1946, and went on to have four children: Lt. Col. (Ret) Thomas Bruce Stovall, Jr. (Julia) of Raleigh, NC, Dolly Rowland (Tom), of Houston, TX, Barbara Nones (Edward) of Kenner, LA, and Lt. Col. (Ret) Todd Stovall (Toni) of Ruskin, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elizabeth Stovall, Julie Rowland Woods, Michael Nones, Victoria Nones, Samantha Stovall, and Sean Stovall, his one great-grandchild, Finn Woods, as well as his brother, William "Bill" Stovall (Martha) of Atlanta and many nieces and nephews. During WWII, Tom was assigned to the 9th Air Force, 386th Bomb Group, 553rd Bomb Squadron as a B-26 Martin Marauder bombardier/navigator. On his 72nd mission, his B-26 was shot down over the English Channel and he parachuted 100 yards from the French shore. He was severely burned and was captured by the Germans. He subsequently spent 11 months as a Prisoner of War (POW) at Stalag IIIB in Sagan, East Germany (now a part of Poland) until freed by U.S. troops. His awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, nine Air Medals, the Purple Heart, POW Medal and two Soldier's Medals. Tom continued his service in the Air Force Reserves and was called to active duty during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan. Tom worked primarily in the retail business and was employed by Sears for 33 years. Originally employed at the West End Atlanta Sears Roebuck store, he was transferred to Monroe, LA and then to Baton Rouge, LA. He eventually left Sears and became a manager at a TG&Y Family Center. Soon after he asked to be transferred closer to Atlanta, and settled in Dothan, AL. Tom and Dot were active members of the First United Methodist Church and members of "The Pathfinders" Sunday School Class until December 2015. Tom participated in many POW organization events went with Dot on their trips overseas, as well as with the 386th Bomb Group trips to Europe and Stovall Family reunions all over the U.S. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, AL on Friday, April 26th. Visitation is from 10AM to 1PM with a service to follow. The Rev. Allie Freeman will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans (504-528-1944) - nationalww2museum.org - in honor of Lt. Col. Thomas Bruce Stovall, Sr. 15 Chateau Rue Du Jardin, Kenner, LA 70065. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary