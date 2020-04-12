|
TALLEY, Jr., Thomas B. Thomas B. Talley, Jr., aged 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away on April 5, 2020 after battling cancer. Born in Charlotte, NC, to the late Marvarene Williamson and Thomas B. Talley. Survived by his wife Yvonne Drouant, children Michael Talley, (Cathy) of Abita Springs, LA, Steven Talley, (Jan) of Duluth, GA, Jennifer Oliver, (Mark) of Atlanta, GA, Gregory Talley, (Alice) of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Thomas, Charles, Benton, Kimberly, Emily, Hillary and great-grandchildren Evan, Carter, Benjamin, William and Claire and three brothers and a sister. Arrangements for a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020