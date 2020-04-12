Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Talley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Talley Jr. Obituary
TALLEY, Jr., Thomas B. Thomas B. Talley, Jr., aged 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away on April 5, 2020 after battling cancer. Born in Charlotte, NC, to the late Marvarene Williamson and Thomas B. Talley. Survived by his wife Yvonne Drouant, children Michael Talley, (Cathy) of Abita Springs, LA, Steven Talley, (Jan) of Duluth, GA, Jennifer Oliver, (Mark) of Atlanta, GA, Gregory Talley, (Alice) of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Thomas, Charles, Benton, Kimberly, Emily, Hillary and great-grandchildren Evan, Carter, Benjamin, William and Claire and three brothers and a sister. Arrangements for a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -