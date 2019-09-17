|
VEAL, Thomas Jefferson Funeral Service for Mr. Thomas Jefferson Veal of Conyers, GA will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:30 AM at Old Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 300 Honey Creek Road, Conyers, GA 30094. Interment RestHaven Garden of Memory. Mr. Veal remains will lie in state from 10:30 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy, 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013, (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019