WARE, Thomas Thomas Ware (June 23, 1940- October 25, 2019). Thomas Ware, retired SGM (U.S. Army), of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 after heroically battling years of chronic medical challenges. A decorated war hero, he is remembered for his strong love of God, country, family, and service. Thomas was born 79 years ago in Newnan, Georgia to Ulas B. Ware and Lois Wimberley Ware. He was one of thirteen children. After graduating high school, Thomas joined the U.S. Army and shortly thereafter married his Newnan High School sweetheart Naomi Leavell. After being blessed with two children, Pamela and Christopher, a career in the Army allowed the family an opportunity to travel the world as Thomas progressed through his career. Although many continents and cultures away from their respective families, Thomas and Naomi remained rooted in the traditional black Baptist church and instilled the values of integrity, hard work, and self-respect. It was quite common to hear "persevere through all challenges" or "Did you cover all your bases, I don't like surprises." As you can imagine, growing up on a military base as the dependents of SGM, there were "no surprises." Thomas was a warrior. He was an American hero. One of a few who survived the most brutal battles of the Vietnam War, the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley. The 1st Cavalry Division's first major operation was the Pleiku Campaign, in which the Division conducted 35 days of continuous airmobile operations. The opening battle of the campaign was the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley. The operation took place between November 14 and November 18, 1965 and involved the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 7th Cavalry with the 1st Battalion of the 5th Cavalry going against more than three North Vietnamese Regiments and a Viet Cong Battalion. The battle was the subject of the book We Were Soldiers Once and Young by Lt. Gen. Harold G. Moore (Ret.) and journalist Joseph L. Galloway and then depicted by the 2002 movie "We Were Soldiers" starring Mel Gibson. After bravely and valiantly serving two tours of duty in Vietnam as a member of the 1st Air Cavalry Division, 2nd Brigade, 1st and 2nd Battalion 5th U.S. Calvary, and 2nd Battalion-12th U.S. Calvary, United States Army, Airmobile Infantry (Vietnam and Cambodia), Thomas returned to rise through the enlisted ranks to retire as one of the few African American (SGM) in the United States after 26 years. Not one to sit long, Thomas became the Lead ROTC Instructor at North Atlanta High School with the Atlanta Public School (APS) before retiring again after ten (10) years. Thomas and Naomi settled with their family in Atlanta, Georgia where they remained active participants of Antioch Baptist Church North until his health severely declined the last few years. Along with Brother Joseph Perrymon and Deacon Kemp, Thomas for years enjoyed working with the Culinary Ministry. He additionally spent time as a participant and then volunteer at the Land of Promise with the General Missionary Baptist Convention which was a tree of life that produced much fruit. As his health declined and his mobility became limited, it became a joy to listen in during the Men's Prayer Breakfasts, Wednesday Night Services and receive visits from Reverend Copeland and other ministries of the church. In addition to his involvement with Antioch Baptist, Thomas was an active volunteer with the Veterans Administration as an advocate for returning veterans and their families on how to secure benefits and file appeals. As his health continued to decline, Thomas enjoyed attending the Adult Day Center of Dunwoody and finally the wonderful care of Bridgeway Hospice Services. Besides God and his family, Thomas, aka "PaPa" loved to, fish, Western movies, Steve Harvey's "Family Feud," Word Find puzzles and Name That Tune. The Ware family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to Karen Levy and the staff at Bridgeway Hospice; LeeAnn Braston and Dr. Cedrick Spears with Quality Personal Care, Adult Day Center of Dunwoody and the Marcus Jewish Community Center. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Naomi Leavell Ware, his daughter Pamela Ware Ruffin (Donald) and his son Christopher (LaRhonda) Ware. Preceded in death are his parents, two brothers and one sister. Cherished grandchildren are Kelsi Brooks, Kaila Brooks, Kristen Bolus and Christopher Joseph (C.J.) Ware and his beloved goddaughter Victoria Perrymon Tinsley. He also leaves five sisters Louise Lynch (Ben), Mildred Brown, Barbara Brown (Eugene), Evelyn Cox, Joyce Hargett and two brothers Walter Ware (Catherine), Carl Ware (Mary), and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved cousins and close family friends. Celebration of life services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church North, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM 540 Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard, Atlanta 30318 with Reverend Kenneth Alexander. Military Honor Guard Internment ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in support of lung cancer research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019